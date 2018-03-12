Don't Miss
Home / News / ‘Chosen families’ gain legal recognition in sick-leave laws

‘Chosen families’ gain legal recognition in sick-leave laws

By: The Associated Press JENNIFER PELTZ March 12, 2018 0

NEW YORK — Yee Won Chong had just been diagnosed with cancer. His relatives were half a world away in Malaysia and couldn't care for him. So he turned to the friends he considers his "chosen family." "There was no question," says his longtime housemate Brooks Nelson, a Portland, Oregon, charity executive who used his own ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo