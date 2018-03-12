Chris Grant | Dixon Schwabl

Dixon Schwabl announces that Chris Grant has been named marketing insights manager. In this role, Grant organizes all analytics functions and manages a team of analysts to support Frontier Communications. Focusing on client objectives and goals, he develops new strategies for reporting and analytics and translates raw data into valuable business insights.

Grant brings more than 10 years of experience as an analyst, joining the team from Sigma Marketing Insights, where he served as a digital insights manager. Prior, Grant spent time at the University of Rochester.

Grant earned his bachelor’s degree in sociology from State University of New York at Oneonta and his Master of Business Administration from the University of Rochester’s Simon Business School. He resides in Webster with his wife, Joann, and their three children. Outside of the office, he serves as a Cub Scout leader for his sons.

