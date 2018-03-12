Don't Miss
Deeds filed February 28, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff March 12, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded February 28, 2018                  50   Brighton COVEY, JOSEPH D to COSTELLO, BRETT A Property Address: 210 BRETLYN CIRCLE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11991  Page: 12 Tax Account: 149.11-3-1./023 Full Sale Price: $330,000 BERENS, ELIZABETH A to GAGER, ADAM C et ano Property Address: 76 STONYBROOK DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11990  Page: 559 Tax Account: 137.18-2-73 Full Sale Price: $260,000 ABBEY, GAY SIEBERT et ano to GAY SIEBERT ABBEY ...

