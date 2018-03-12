Elizabeth Bennett | Dixon Schwabl

Dixon Schwabl announces the hiring of Elizabeth Bennett as art director. In her new role, Bennett is the lead art director on the Frontier Communications account. She concepts, designs and makes it happen for wide range of media: print, banner ads, TV spots, websites and direct mail.

Bennett joins the team from Partners + Napier, where she served as associate art director/designer responsible for animated banner ads, point of sale and other collateral pieces for Constellation Brands. Previously, she worked at Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art and at Dixon Schwabl as an intern while finishing her degree.

Bennett holds a bachelor’s degree in art history and visual arts from Bennington College. She resides with her fiancé in Bristol, where they run a mushroom farm, Timber Trails Forest Farm.

