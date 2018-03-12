Don't Miss
Federal Tax Liens for February 28, 2018

Federal Tax Liens for February 28, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff March 12, 2018 0

Federal Tax Liens A charge or claim against the property of a person or legal entity owing federal taxes in order to secure payment of the taxes.   BAEZ, WENDY Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $33,458.70 BARTLETT, GEORGE E Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $34,322.98 BEAUCHAMP, NANCY A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $4,440.66 BOSWORTH, SCOTT Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $12,734.44 CUNNINGHAM, E Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $13,622.64 DEGROFF, WILLIAM L Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $41,301.54 ESPADA, IRVING A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $16,881.34 GERBER, ELIZABETH M Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $53,880.20 NPR ...

