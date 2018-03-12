Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments / City Court (transcribed to Supreme, County Courts) / Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for February 28, 2018

Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for February 28, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff March 12, 2018 0

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.     BATZING, ANTHONY L 147 TRAVER CIRCLE, ROCHESTER, NY 14609 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $895.00 BOEHM, NATHANIEL 3246 WINTON ROAD SOUTH, ROCHESTER, NY 14623 Favor: HENRIETTA VENTURE LLC Attorney: BOYLAN CODE LLP Amount: $1,698.51 BOVENZI, LISA M 291 RIVER STREET, ...

