Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Supreme and County Court for February 28, 2018

Judgments Supreme and County Court for February 28, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff March 12, 2018 0

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party.   SEAWRIGHT, TIMMIE L 142 IMPALA DRIVE, ROCHESTER, NY 14609 Favor: ALEXANDER-MANING, ROSALIND Amount: $2,872.93 SEAWRIGHT, TIMMIE L 142 IMPALA DRIVE, ROCHESTER, NY 14609 Favor: COMMISSIONER OF SOCIAL SERVICES Amount: $1,625.96 SEAWRIGHT, TIMMIE L 142 IMPALA DRIVE, ROCHESTER, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo