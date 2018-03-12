Laura Moore Smith | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Laura Moore Smith, an associate in the environmental, land use and zoning practice group at Harter Secrest & Emery LLP, has been appointed to the Rochester Environmental Commission, a seven-member volunteer citizen advisory board that reviews projects that are Type 1 Actions under SEQRA and require approval and/or funding from the City of Rochester.

Smith represents businesses, developers, municipalities and public authorities on a wide range of issues, including zoning and planning, municipal law, governance, compliance with SEQRA, hazardous waste and petroleum spill cleanup, brownfield redevelopment and alternative energy. She advises town boards and other municipal bodies on land use and zoning matters and environmental compliance, and also counsels corporate clients on permitting and operational issues related to commercial transactions in order to ensure compliance with environmental laws.

Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an On The Move item, visit http://nydailyrecord.com/on-the-move-submission/.