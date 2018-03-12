Don't Miss
Mortgages filed February 28, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff March 12, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded February 28, 2018                  65   Churchville POLIDORI, LISA M & POLIDORI, MICHAEL T Property Address: 32 CHISWICK DR, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9427 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $126,500.00   Fairport SPOKONY, BENJAMIN I & SPOKONY, LISA J Property Address: 14 PLEASANT ST, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-1510 Lender: CNB MORTGAGE COMPANY Amount: $200,000.00   Gates BRUNETTE, SUSAN J Property Address: 260 FORD AVE, GATES, NY 14606-3907 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $50,000.00 ALTAS, ...

