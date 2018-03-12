Nick Vernetti | Dixon Schwabl

Dixon Schwabl announces that Nick Vernetti has been named senior interactive art director. In his new role, Vernetti is responsible for digital design and execution along with traditional art direction. He will focus on delivering digital solutions for a diverse range of marketing and integrated communications needs. In addition, he will work closely with the development team on cross-department communication within the digital space.

Vernetti has been with Dixon Schwabl as an art director since 2014, joining the team from Roberts Communications. He holds a bachelor’s degree in visual communications from Cazenovia College and a master’s degree in strategic marketing from Roberts Wesleyan College. Vernetti resides in Rochester.

