Nikki Nisbet | Dixon Schwabl

Dixon Schwabl announces that Nikki Nisbet has been named account supervisor. In this role, Nisbet manages all online and offline marketing campaigns for Frontier Communications, from strategy to execution. She works closely with the media team to optimize audience targeting, segmentation and data-driven reporting back to the client.

Nisbet has 12 years of experience in sales and marketing, most recently spending time at Sigma Marketing Insights as a client development leader.

Nisbet earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration and marketing from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of the office, she sits on the board of the Rochester Chapter American Marketing Association and is co-chair of the Pinnacle Awards. Nisbet resides in Brighton with her husband, Andrew, and their daughter, Emery.

