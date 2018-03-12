Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Powers of Attorney for February 28, 2018

Powers of Attorney for February 28, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff March 12, 2018 0

Powers of Attorney An instrument in writing filed with the Monroe County Clerk’s Office which authorizes a person to perform certain specified acts on behalf of another person.   BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST COMPANY NA, Appoints: OCWEN LOAN SERVICING LLC, CARDARELLI, ROBERT L Appoints: CARDARELLI, DEBORAH A CUMMINGS, CAROL S Appoints: CUMMINGS, NOEL C CUMMINGS, GARY C Appoints: CUMMINGS, NOEL C FRASER, OLIVE K Appoints: ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo