Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Pro Bono Spotlight: Expanding volunteers to include non-attorney legal staff

Pro Bono Spotlight: Expanding volunteers to include non-attorney legal staff

By: Daily Record Staff Louise Spinelli March 12, 2018 0

“Pro bono” typically conjures an image of attorneys donating their services. However, as the need for civil legal services continues to increase, VLSP is expanding opportunities for non-attorneys to also get involved and give back to the community. To their credit, paralegals and other legal staff have reached out to help, laying the groundwork for ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo