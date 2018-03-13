Deeds filed March 1, 2018

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff March 13, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded March 1, 2018  76   Brighton LAMANNA, LINDA LEE to MEHNERT, AMY  et ano Property Address: 2100 CLOVER STREET, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11991  Page: 251 Tax Account: 137.19-1-61 Full Sale Price: $190,000 ANTHONY J COSTELLO & SON JOSEPH DEVELOPMENT LLC to COVEY, JOSEPH DOW Property Address: 20 ST JOHNSVILLE TRL, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11991  Page: 261 Tax Account: 149.11-2-32 Full Sale Price: $399,900 KORMAN, CEMRE  to ROSEN, ...

