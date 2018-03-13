Don't Miss
Florida prosecutors seeking death penalty in school shooting

Florida prosecutors seeking death penalty in school shooting

By: The Associated Press CURT ANDERSON March 13, 2018

MIAMI— Prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty for the former student charged with killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last month even though attorneys for Nikolas Cruz indicated he would plead guilty if his life was spared. Cruz, 19, is scheduled for formal arraignment Wednesday on a 34-count indictment, including 17 first-degree ...

