Home / News / Former aide to Gov. Cuomo convicted in bribery case

Former aide to Gov. Cuomo convicted in bribery case

By: The Associated Press KAREN MATTHEWS March 13, 2018 0

NEW YORK — A former top aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo was convicted on corruption charges Tuesday at a trial that further exposed the state capital's culture of backroom deal-making. A federal jury in Manhattan found Joseph Percoco guilty of two counts of conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud and one count of soliciting bribes ...

