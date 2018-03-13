Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Damages: Mecca v. Buffalo Niagara Convention Center Management

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Damages Against the weight of evidence – Deference Mecca v. Buffalo Niagara Convention Center Management CA 17-00551 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiffs commenced this action to recover damages for injuries sustained when an employee of the defendant dropped a tray of dishes on her. The defendant appealed ...

