Don't Miss
Home / News / Immigrants sue US over end to temporary protected status

Immigrants sue US over end to temporary protected status

By: The Associated Press SUDHIN THANAWALA and AMY TAXIN March 13, 2018 0

SAN FRANCISCO — The Trump administration's decision to end a program that lets immigrants from four countries live and work legally in the U.S. was motivated by racism and leaves the immigrants' American born children with an "impossible choice," according to a federal lawsuit filed on Monday. Nine immigrants and five children filed the suit in ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo