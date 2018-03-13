Lori Mason | RE/MAX Hometown Choice

Don't Miss
March 13, 2018

RE/MAX Hometown Choice announces that licensed real estate salesperson Lori Mason has joined the Rochester office. Mason, a resident of Fairport, entered the real estate field nearly 10 years ago.  The Greater Rochester Association of REALTORS® recognized her with the Sales Master Award. Mason will be serving residential property buyers and sellers primarily in Monroe County. Prior to joining RE/MAX Hometown Choice, Mason was in sales at Howard Hanna in Penfield.

