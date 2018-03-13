Lori Mason | RE/MAX Hometown Choice

RE/MAX Hometown Choice announces that licensed real estate salesperson Lori Mason has joined the Rochester office. Mason, a resident of Fairport, entered the real estate field nearly 10 years ago. The Greater Rochester Association of REALTORS® recognized her with the Sales Master Award. Mason will be serving residential property buyers and sellers primarily in Monroe County. Prior to joining RE/MAX Hometown Choice, Mason was in sales at Howard Hanna in Penfield.

Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an On The Move item, visit http://nydailyrecord.com/on-the-move-submission/.