Don't Miss
Home / Law / NY Legislature OKs consumer prescription drug protections

NY Legislature OKs consumer prescription drug protections

By: Daily Record Staff March 13, 2018 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The New York state Senate has given final legislative passage to a bill aimed at preventing consumers from overpaying for their medications. The measure passed last week by the Republican-led chamber prohibits gag clauses and clawbacks, two practices called into question amid the rising prices of prescription drugs. The Senate bill, sponsored by ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo