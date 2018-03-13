Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court for March 1, 2018

Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court for March 1, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff March 13, 2018 0

Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court A satisfaction of judgment means that the person or entity that originally owed the money judgment is no longer held accountable for it.   WURTZ, BRIAN Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE WYATT, MICHAEL Favor: NEW YORK STATE TAX COMMISSIONER KIMMEL, ROBERT R Favor: ST ANNS HOME FOR THE AGED LAWHORN, DANNY Favor: COMMISSIONER OF SOCIAL SERVICES LOPEZ, LAWRENCE ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo