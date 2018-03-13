Don't Miss
Trump praises House GOP report of no collusion on Russia

By: The Associated Press MARY CLARE JALONICK March 13, 2018 0

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Tuesday praised a draft Republican report from the House intelligence committee that says there was no collusion or coordination between his campaign and Russia, thanking the panel for their conclusion. After a yearlong investigation into Russian meddling, Texas Rep. Mike Conaway announced Monday that the committee has finished interviewing witnesses ...

