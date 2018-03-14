Don't Miss
Ashley Cocquyt | LeChase Construction Services LLC

March 14, 2018

Ashley Cocquyt has been promoted to marketing specialist/graphic designer in the Rochester office of LeChase Construction Services LLC. Cocquyt is responsible for managing company branding and photography, and for designing advertisements, marketing collateral, posters and site signage. She is also responsible for maintaining and updating the company website. Cocquyt started her career as a summer ...

