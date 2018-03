Hamberger & Weiss is seeking applicants for full-time associate attorneys in its Buffalo and Rochester offices. The practice is limited to workers’

compensation defense. Recent law school graduates and admitted attorneys will be considered. Interested candidates are asked to forward a cover letter, resume, writing sample and transcript.

To apply for the Buffalo position send resume to dbowers@hwcomp.com.

To apply for Rochester position send resume to rweiss@hwcomp.com.