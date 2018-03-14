Don't Miss
Court of Appeals – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Francis

Court of Appeals – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Francis

March 14, 2018

New York State Court of Appeals Sex Offender Registration Act Youthful offender adjudication People v. Francis No. 4 Judge Rivera Background: The defendant challenges his designation as a level-three sex offender pursuant to New York’s Sex Offender Registration Act, claiming that the State Board of Examiners of Sex Offenders may not consider his youthful offender adjudications when assessing his risk to ...

