Deeds filed March 2, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff March 14, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded March 2, 2018  43   Brighton ANTHONY J COSTELLO & SON JOSEPH DEVELOPMENT LLC to SOLOMON, ELLEN RHODA et ano Property Address: 219 BRETLYN CIRCLE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11991  Page: 650 Tax Account: 149.11-3-1./152 Full Sale Price: $332,900 FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION to LIU, DAWEI Property Address: 33 REMINGTON PARKWAY, BRIGHTON 14623 Liber: 11991  Page: 660 Tax Account: 147.16-2-4 Full Sale Price: $8,900   Chili FABER CONSTRUCTION CO ...

