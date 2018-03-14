Doing Business As for March 2, 2018

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff March 14, 2018 0

Doing Business As A person or legal entity is engaged in doing business under a particular name and has filed a form at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office to register the name of the business.   ANGELS CUSTOM DOG COATS 11 CHILI AVE APT 312, ROCHESTER NY 14611 Principal: ANDERSON, LENORE 11 CHILI AVE APT 312, ROCHESTER NY 14611 CARE MATTERS 251 SOUTH ...

