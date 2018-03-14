Don't Miss
Jagel settles in as Harris Beach CEO

By: Bennett Loudon March 14, 2018 0

Christopher D. Jagel’s lengthy experience as outside counsel specializing in major corporate transactions is a big advantage for his new role as CEO of Harris Beach PLLC. His resume includes a staggering list of huge business deals, such as representing one client company in a $515 million recapitalization, another with a financing deal involving more than ...

