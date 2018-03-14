Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / James Lobene | LeChase Construction Services LLC

James Lobene | LeChase Construction Services LLC

By: Daily Record Staff March 14, 2018 0

James Lobene has been promoted to senior project manager in the Rochester office of LeChase Construction Services LLC. Lobene will manage, develop, maintain and oversee all functions of assigned projects at the preconstruction, construction and post-construction phases. Lobene has more than 30 years of construction experience, starting as an electrician on residential, commercial and industrial jobs ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo