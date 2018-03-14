Don't Miss
Home / News / Jury convicts sex trafficker

Jury convicts sex trafficker

By: Daily Record Staff March 14, 2018 0

An Irondequoit man was convicted Tuesday of multiple charges related to sex trafficking. John Spencer, 43, was convicted of  multiple charges, including eight counts of sex trafficking, three counts of second-degree promoting prostitution, one count of third-degree promoting prostitution, two counts of second-degree assault, three counts of third-degree assault, two counts of second-degree robbery, one count of second-degree unlawful ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo