Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed March 2, 2018

Mortgages filed March 2, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff March 14, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded March 2, 2018  45   Brockport PRATT, AUDREY A & PRATT, ROBERT J Property Address: 172 SWAMP RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9715 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $35,000.00   Churchville NESBITT, ROSELINE Property Address: 338 PALMER RD, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9412 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $80,514.00   East Rochester EDWARDS, TINA O Property Address: 226 WEST AVE, EAST ROCHESTER, NY 14445-1853 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $96,153.00   Fairport OSTERLING, ROSEMARY ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo