Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court for March 2, 2018

Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court for March 2, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff March 14, 2018 0

Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court A satisfaction of judgment means that the person or entity that originally owed the money judgment is no longer held accountable for it.   LOPEZ, ANTONIO Favor: NYS DEPT OF TAX & FINANCE MADISON, PAULA Favor: FORD MOTOR CREDIT COMPANY LLC MCCARTHY, DOUGLAS Favor: SOUTHEAST QUADRANT MOBILE CRITICAL CARE UNIT INC MCCARTHY, SHANNON L Favor: PALISADES ACQUISITION XVI ...

