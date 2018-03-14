Don't Miss
Home / Law / Second Circuit vacates immigrant’s guilty plea

Second Circuit vacates immigrant’s guilty plea

Potential deportation of defendant not properly addressed

By: Bennett Loudon March 14, 2018 0

The Second Circuit has vacated the guilty plea of a defendant who was not properly informed of how the plea would affect his immigration status. In June 2015, Winifredo Gonzales, a resident of the United States since he was 5, agreed to plead guilty to drug trafficking and a weapon charge and accept a prison sentence ...

