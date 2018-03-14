‘Students have just had enough:’ Walkouts planned across the nation one month after Florida shooting

Don't Miss
By: The Washington Post Joe Heim and Susan Svrluga March 14, 2018 0

Students at thousands of schools across the country plan to walk out of class at 10 a.m. Wednesday to protest gun violence and to mark one month since a mass shooting took 17 lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The nationally organized walkouts, most of which will last 17 minutes in symbolic ...

