Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP is searching for a Title Clerk to become part of our default services team. The Title Clerk is responsible for performing a review of demand and state mandated notices to confirm compliance. Ensuring a full title review of the foreclosure certificate is completed and any missing documents and title issues are identified. Daily correspondence with clients, attorneys and peers via e-mail, phone and client systems are also a primary responsibility in this position.

Qualified candidates should have experience with title clearance, deeds, mortgages and loan modifications. Knowledge of summons and complaints and familiarity with foreclosure certificates, title policies and title abstracts.

If you are interested in becoming part of our team please email Danielle Hoffman at dhoffman@woodsoviatt.com .