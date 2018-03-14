Witness sues Infowars for claiming he had role in Charlottesville protester’s death

Don't Miss
By: The Washington Post Rachel Weiner March 14, 2018 0

A man who recorded video of a car plowing into a crowd of protesters during last year's neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, is now suing right-wing conspiracy theorists who claimed he was an undercover CIA officer who helped stage the deadly attack. Brennan Gilmore, a Foreign Service officer and bluegrass musician, says he hopes to take ...

