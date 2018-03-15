Don't Miss
Home / News / ACLU sues Trump administration over detaining asylum seekers

ACLU sues Trump administration over detaining asylum seekers

By: The Washington Post MARIA SACCHETTI March 15, 2018 0

WASHINGTON — A lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Washington on Thursday alleges that the Trump administration is illegally jailing asylum seekers with credible cases for months on end in an attempt to deter them and others from seeking refuge in the United States. The American Civil Liberties Union filed the class-action lawsuit on behalf ...

