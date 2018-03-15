Don't Miss
Home / News / FBI disciplinary office recommends firing former deputy director Andrew McCabe

FBI disciplinary office recommends firing former deputy director Andrew McCabe

By: The Washington Post Matt Zapotosky March 15, 2018 0

The FBI office that handles employee discipline has recommended firing the bureau's former deputy director over allegations that he authorized the disclosure of sensitive information to a reporter and misled investigators when asked about it, leaving Attorney General Jeff Sessions to decide whether he should fire the veteran official just four days before his expected ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo