Don't Miss
Home / Law / Federal judge weighs ordering DACA restart

Federal judge weighs ordering DACA restart

By: The Washington Post Spencer S. Hsu March 15, 2018 0

WASHINGTON - A federal judge said Wednesday he is considering ordering the Trump administration to restart the "dreamers" program and accept new applications for protection from deportation by undocumented immigrants brought here as children. Such a ruling by U.S. District Judge John Bates in Washington would go further than federal district judges in California and New ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo