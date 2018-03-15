Don't Miss
Federal Tax Liens for March 5, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff March 15, 2018 0

Federal Tax Liens A charge or claim against the property of a person or legal entity owing federal taxes in order to secure payment of the taxes.   ALEXANDER, G HARRIET Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $272,612.34 BARTIKOFSKY, MICHAEL M Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $52,084.07 BEARER, EDWARD C Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $29,555.27 BEARER, MICHELLE A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $29,555.27 COLBEY, CHRISTOPHER M Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $32,304.33 COTTON, FELICIA Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $20,486.24 DEROUEN, BRENT Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $531,438.95 GREEN, ALEXANDER F Favor: USA/IRS Amount: ...

