Fourth Department – Adoption: Matter of Adoption of Noah W.

By: Daily Record Staff March 15, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Adoption Visitation agreement – Motion to dismiss Matter of Adoption of Noah W. CAF 16-01053 Appealed from Family Court, Erie County Background: The petitioner mother conditionally surrendered her two children for adoption. The post-adoption contact agreement provided that the mother could have two supervised visits with the children per year. Additionally, ...

