Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Easement: Violet Realty, Inc. v. County of Erie, et al.

Fourth Department – Easement: Violet Realty, Inc. v. County of Erie, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff March 15, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Easement Record of conveyance – Standing Violet Realty, Inc. v. County of Erie, et al. CA 17-00527 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The litigation arises from an urban renewal project that began in 1965 which included a tunnel that would extend from a street, continue under a building that ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo