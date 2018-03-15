Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for March 5, 2018

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff March 15, 2018 0

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   BAXTER, FLORIA 3252 WINTON ROAD SOUTH, ROCHESTER, NY 14623 Favor: HENRIETTA VENTURE LLC Attorney: BOYLAN CODE LLP Amount: $6,020.00 LIBERTY CUSTOM STAINLESS LLC 1535 LYELL AVE, ROCHESTER, NY 14606 Favor: SAMUEL SON & CO INC Amount: $10,288.32 MANNY MOE ...

