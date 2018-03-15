Don't Miss
Judgments Supreme and County Court for March 5, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff March 15, 2018 0

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party.   SCHROM, BRIAN R 6484 STATE ROUTE 96, VICTOR, NY 14564-1457 Favor: SCHULTE, HOLLY Amount: $1,367.00 SCHROM, BRIAN R 6484 STATE ROUTE 96, VICTOR, NY 14564-1457 Favor: BULLOCK, KARI Amount: $1,976.26 SNYDER, HAROLD 57 NELLIS PARK, ROCHESTER, NY ...

