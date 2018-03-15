Don't Miss
Home / Law / Mediation avoids unpredictability of jury trial outcomes

Mediation avoids unpredictability of jury trial outcomes

By: Bennett Loudon March 15, 2018 0

Juries are unpredictable. Just ask James E. Morris, a former Brighton town justice and acting Rochester City Court judge, who was once hired to play the role of judge in a mock trial staged to evaluate a real case. A group of hired “jurors” were divided into three panels and, after the mock trial ended, their deliberations ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo