Mortgages filed March 5, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff March 15, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded March 5, 2018  87   N/A SUSS, MICHAEL P Property Address: N/A Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $111,500.00 DICESARE, DERRICK RYAN & DICESARE, ERIN MARIE Property Address: N/A Lender: FAIRPORT SAVINGS BANK Amount: $238,088.00 LHOMMEDICU, COLLEEN E & LHOMMEDICU, NORMAN A Property Address: N/A Lender: BANK OF CASTILE Amount: $160,000.00   Brighton BURKE-KRUTELL, VIRGINIA & KRUTELL, CHRISTOPHER T Property Address: 81 CONISTON DR, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2112 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $30,000.00   Brockport JAMES, ...

