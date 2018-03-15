Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court for March 5, 2018

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff March 15, 2018 0

Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court A satisfaction of judgment means that the person or entity that originally owed the money judgment is no longer held accountable for it.   SANFORD, RANDALL Favor: NEW CENTURY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC SEJDIC, MUKADES Favor: AMERICREDIT FINANCIAL SERVICES INC SHAMBLIN, BRENDA L Favor: BARCLAYS BANK DELAWARE SHAW, DAVID Favor: NEW YORK STATE TAX COMMISSIONER SILE, DANIEL W Favor: CAPITAL ONE ...

