Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Life insurance policy: Principal National Life Insurance Co. v. Coassin

Second Circuit – Life insurance policy: Principal National Life Insurance Co. v. Coassin

By: Daily Record Staff March 15, 2018 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Life insurance policy Misrepresentation – Materiality Principal National Life Insurance Co. v. Coassin 16-2930 Judges Calabresi, Wesley, and Chin Background: At issue on appeal is whether the court properly denied an insurance company's motion to rescind a life insurance policy on the basis of misrepresentations made by the deceased when applying for ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo