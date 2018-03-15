Western District Case Notes

Don't Miss
Kevin M. Hogan and Sean C. McPhee March 15, 2018

This article originally appeared in The Bulletin, the official publication of the Bar Association of Erie County. It is reprinted here with permission. Realignment of parties In Romano v. Am. States Ins. Co., No. 17-CV-6358-EAW (Dec. 19, 2017), an action arising out of an automobile accident involving a single vehicle, plaintiffs filed a complaint in New York ...

