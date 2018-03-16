Don't Miss
Home / News / Abortion, free speech collide in Supreme Court dispute

Abortion, free speech collide in Supreme Court dispute

By: The Associated Press MARK SHERMAN March 16, 2018 0

GILROY, Calif. — Informed Choices is what its president describes as a "life-affirming" pregnancy center on the edge of downtown Gilroy in northern California. Even as it advertises "free pregnancy services" and promises in signs on its door and inside to discuss all options with pregnant women, Informed Choices exists to steer women away from abortion. The ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo